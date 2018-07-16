Transcript for 3 police officers shot in Kansas City, rifle-wielding suspect killed: Officials

A deadly shootout in Kansas City has left three police officers injured authorities say the gunman was a person of interest in the murder of a university student earlier this month. On Sunday the suspect exchanged gunfire with police as he fled a motel and another location. He was killed by police the officers are recovering. A police officer in suburban Boston who was responding to a traffic accident has been shot and killed by his own gun. Officer Michael chess snow was chasing a man on foot in wait a minute when investigators say the suspect hit him with a rocket and grabbed the gun. Shooting chestnut and then firing wildly. And innocent bystander was then shot and killed while sitting in her own home the suspect is due in court today.

