Police pull person out of car engulfed in flames

More
Atlanta police rushed to the scene of a car accident where a passenger was trapped in a burning car and pulled him to safety.
1:00 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police pull person out of car engulfed in flames
What. It back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57051868,"title":"Police pull person out of car engulfed in flames","duration":"1:00","description":"Atlanta police rushed to the scene of a car accident where a passenger was trapped in a burning car and pulled him to safety.","url":"/US/video/police-pull-person-car-engulfed-flames-57051868","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.