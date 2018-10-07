Transcript for Police release video of suspect in 71-year-old woman's murder

You could. A grieving daughter pushing through her pain in search of justice for the murder of 71 year old Kaye Thomas to could have done it and didn't hurt anybody that's why this murder has stunned Katie dry glass in the Sandy Springs community. But Monday we saw the city rallying around the family as police announced the highest crime stopper reward in the city's history we want this guy that. A 100000 dollars who's being put forth I think indicates to the public how serious we are about. Solving this case police want you take a good look at this surveillance video released Monday. The shows a man walking outside of Thomas and how also mobile bond wrote on June 27 the night that she was stabbed to death. We hope that someone will look at the F subject in that video. See how perhaps a person walks he would that person was maybe wearing the night of the the homicide Thomason says UV that the suspect took from her home was recovered at the azalea place apartments. Or one witness says he may have seen the man in question that now we finalists that day I think those. True thing we can bear from Gingrich police are pursuing all leads in the Stanley hopes that will lead them to the answer of who robbed them. Of this loving mother and grandmother. Then he's been humiliating thing. Come forward we know that the community that take care of their neighbors are asking you know. Help take care of whatever one that mattered greatly to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.