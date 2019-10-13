Now Playing: Kenyan breaks world record at Chicago marathon

Now Playing: Police report shooting at mall in Boca Raton, Florida

Now Playing: 10-year-old girl falls off carnival ride, dies

Now Playing: Dog missing since 2007 reunites with her owner

Now Playing: Wedding guests tackle gunman after 2 shot at New Hampshire church

Now Playing: Car slams into people enjoying autumn hayride

Now Playing: 4 people killed in 'mass casualty shooting' at Brooklyn club

Now Playing: Reality show star released from ICE custody is back in Italy

Now Playing: Bodycam shows Texas officer shooting a woman to death inside her home

Now Playing: Several injured as suspect opens fire inside church at wedding

Now Playing: Trump battling democrats on their impeachment investigation

Now Playing: Battle against massive wildfires in California rages on

Now Playing: The wife of an American diplomat who collided with a British teen speaks out

Now Playing: Hotel under construction collapses in New Orleans

Now Playing: Bodycam shows cop shooting, killing woman in her own home

Now Playing: 1 dead after crane collapses at New Orleans hotel construction site

Now Playing: Study estimates Americans spent $9 billion on Halloween

Now Playing: 40 percent of consumers start their holiday shopping before Halloween

Now Playing: Police launch manhunt for suspect in abduction of 3-year-old found safe