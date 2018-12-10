Police resuscitate a baby and deliver her twin after responding to dispatch call

More
One of the two police officers jumped in immediately to perform CPR on a baby who could not breathe.
0:44 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police resuscitate a baby and deliver her twin after responding to dispatch call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58464238,"title":"Police resuscitate a baby and deliver her twin after responding to dispatch call","duration":"0:44","description":"One of the two police officers jumped in immediately to perform CPR on a baby who could not breathe.","url":"/US/video/police-resuscitate-baby-deliver-twin-responding-dispatch-call-58464238","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.