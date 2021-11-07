Police saves driver from choking on bag of marijuana

More
An Ohio state trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who allegedly swallowed a bag of marijuana after getting pulled over for speeding.
0:34 | 07/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police saves driver from choking on bag of marijuana
Leave. Yeah. Over a 500 meter. No.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"An Ohio state trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who allegedly swallowed a bag of marijuana after getting pulled over for speeding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78782521","title":"Police saves driver from choking on bag of marijuana","url":"/US/video/police-saves-driver-choking-bag-marijuana-78782521"}