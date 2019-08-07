Police scramble to rescue person from flaming trailer in Georgia

More
The victim suffered smoke inhalation but made a full recovery.
0:39 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police scramble to rescue person from flaming trailer in Georgia
You. All right all right out. Yeah. Do not make. I. Yeah. Both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The victim suffered smoke inhalation but made a full recovery. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64199236","title":"Police scramble to rescue person from flaming trailer in Georgia","url":"/US/video/police-scramble-rescue-person-flaming-trailer-georgia-64199236"}