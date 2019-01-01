Transcript for Police search for killer of 7-year-old girl

Meantime Houston investigators are asking people to review their surveillance video. As they hunt for killer seven year old jasmine Barnes was fatally shot and her mother wounded as they drove to the store. Jackson's mother is speaking out about her heartbreaking or deal Marla Carter from our Houston affiliate has more. It's not. They would not. He had tears slowly. Kill mud snow but no reason. Justin Barnes mother made a complete from her hospital bed asking the public to help find the man who killed her seven year old girl. She said she and her four daughters were going to the store when a car out of nowhere pulled up next to them and started shooting unprovoked. I heard shots start. Firing in and they came through my window broke my glance hidden imam arm. They spin off in front of us and they flown in that day truck slow down and continued society. Was in front of us. She told everyone to get down Washington was shot in the arm trying to shield her daughters from gunfire once the shooting stopped. Whenever daughters looked at jasmine. She's a mom and dad who is now movements he's not can't. That's an Iran and not saving hero whose secondhand. There's Tony investigators are looking for this red truck was seen in the area of the east Sam Houston parkway and Wallace filled road. Now Washington and her three daughters are living with a loss that will last their lifetime my. Maybe you have been attacked me around Thursday they seek. She's going to sit and she did not deserve the way governor way to go without has visited. Marla Carter ABC thirteen Eyewitness News heartbreaking to hear that mother cry like pat.

