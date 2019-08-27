Transcript for Police search for possible serial rapist in Chicago

For instance in total to that occurred in areas central and threw it occurred in the area's style but our. Mainly focused Robson street court or. It's for instance they began in. 2 week of August out July. And as recent as last week. Incidents are attack our tax and loan female young female victims. By a male subject. Who heads. Been described as a male black property twenty to thirty years old 58. Six. Three. And what we do know it and one incident he was wearing me to call hopefuls head. These incidents have occurred were female victims are alone. And in areas that are dark head she'd be. It should be. I. Should great raise awareness that to everyone especially long you know victims. And that area. Again I want thank you worked for being here along to get this information out to you. What we do ask is everyone. Be cautious. When they are out and head area. Again mainly because of history court or. That days if they have to be out that they should be out with others not be alone. That they should try to be in areas that are well lit. And to be just an accident of their costs around me I'm here standing with Sargent. Are these Shia Watson who is spearheading the investigation. She's our sex crime sergeant here at central votes for long funeral victims in the end through immediate area. All. Describe him as a male black and 2030 years old. We did gate from one of the victims that she was certain that he had a bulls' head. Three and NC he produced a firearm Wong was not so. Based on all the pelican we can't say for certain it is same individual. But we are set certainly looking. From the perspective that we have to focus. I'm these four incidents and determine what what direction we're gonna go to as far as the investigation. Based on location. Victims. And what. Victims that the fires that description there is some reports that he may have used the mask on one or to the incidents. And understand this it at times when this occurred right that. The focus is on the victims and at times we have to wait until the ready to come ward tell us all that he goes so we take what they tell us initially. We work from there and then we go back given their time until they're ready to talk to us to really vet out everything it.

