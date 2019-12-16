Transcript for Police searching for missing Austin mom, 2-week-old daughter

Now onto a desperate search under way in Texas for a mother who vanished with her two week old baby 33 -- Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter. What lasting Thursday she dropped off her son at school and Austin. But never came back to pick him up. Police believe were started her baby returned home before they went missing now her fiance is pleading. For her safe return. She would never disappears she is and he's more home she was who never we have a six year old son in stylish beautiful pitted. She would never leave him when this one room save. There though being here is dropper of somewhere to save. Jane Carrey says nothing was missing from their home there were no signs of a struggle.

