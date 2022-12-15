Police searching for white car in Idaho murders

Moscow police said they are “confident” the occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene have information on the murders of four University of Idaho students.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live