{"id":60975202,"title":"Police searching for woman allegedly abducted from Florida tire shop","duration":"0:50","description":"Miami police are seeking help in identifying a woman seen on surveillance video who was allegedly abducted from a Florida tire shop and put into a car waiting outside.","url":"/US/video/police-searching-woman-allegedly-abducted-florida-tire-shop-60975202","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}