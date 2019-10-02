-
Now Playing: Abduction at Walmart was a planned hoax, police say
-
Now Playing: Houston police say reported abduction of 13-year-old boy never happened
-
Now Playing: More questions emerge about California mom's alleged abduction
-
Now Playing: Denver Public Schools teachers set to strike Monday for the first time in 25 years
-
Now Playing: Police searching for woman allegedly abducted from Florida tire shop
-
Now Playing: 'Absolutely is not extortion and not blackmail': AMI CEO David Pecker's attorney
-
Now Playing: Ice forms in soap bubble in Reno
-
Now Playing: Hit-and-run incident caught on surveillance camera
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt continues for lawyer accused of killing his mother
-
Now Playing: Winter storm wreaks havoc on the Pacific Northwest
-
Now Playing: National Enquirer faces new allegations of threats and intimidation
-
Now Playing: Back-to-back storms blast the Pacific Northwest
-
Now Playing: Nationwide manhunt for ex-attorney on the run
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors review Jeff Bezos' extortion allegations against the National Enquirer
-
Now Playing: Police use stun gun on man at traffic stop with his two young sons in back seat
-
Now Playing: Driver hit and run in Wilmington
-
Now Playing: Country singer shot dead in Nashville
-
Now Playing: Dog saved after home fire in California
-
Now Playing: Father surprises son at high school 'senior night'
-
Now Playing: Strengthening storm could bring 40-foot waves, damage to Hawaii