Transcript for Police shoot and kill 17-year-old fleeing from them at traffic stop, authorities say

At. Approximately 8 point 8 this evening and I want one receipt reports. Gunfire and 800 block of her Frederick avenue in north branch. When responding officers arrived the scarred victim a twenty room male who was suffering from dementia and that victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim has been discharged since then after treatment groups and show. Witnesses. To that shooting. Revealed that a vehicle was involved in the shooting and fled the scene. A description of vehicle went out on the air. Officers from surrounding municipalities. Responded to assist. With the shooting investigation also to assist in. Trying to locate the vehicle. He and east Pittsburgh officer shortly after. Observed. Vehicle that fit the description of car involved in the shooting on grand view avenue here in east Pittsburgh. The officer also observe them ballistic damaged in the rear windshield of that vehicle. He stopped the vehicle. Attempted to. Take the driver in custody at that time two other individuals in the vehicle. An accident and went on. These Pittsburgh officer. Fired. At the wing suspects. One of those individuals seventeen year old male and he was transporting McKee scored hospital where he was. Announced dead at 919.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.