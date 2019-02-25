Transcript for Police superintendent speaks about Smollett incident, offended by what happened

Meanwhile in Chicago justice Malek is maintaining his is it innocence against accusations that he staged a hate crime. Against and this says the Chicago police superintendent spoke to our very own Robin Roberts this morning. Either pilgrim is in Chicago with the latest on all of this and Eva we heard the Chicago police talk about a check involved in this case and it seems like we're now learning. A little bit more about that check what's the latest. That's right and we actually overnight obtained a copy that check and Jesse's not let wrote. Until one this to many. Was considered an alleged attacker and an on that check you see it for 3500 dollars a seat in the no line there on the bottom left hand corner. A little bit information is as for training and news. In the minutes and I don't need to plan. That was something that Robin actually. Chicago's top cop and that was ridiculous. My god as a city still has a presumption of instant and he'll get his opportunity. In court if he chooses to go that that way that route ten and again. You know I was very acutely aware of the situation in terms of Chicago Police Department declared he was a suspect. But I can tell you this round there's a lot more evidence that hasn't been presented yet that does not support. The very soon. That he did there's more because you present it quite a bit of legal experts said that's the most at they've seen them being presented upfront and upfront like that but there's still a lot of physical evidence. Video evidence and testimony. That just simply doesn't support his Mars plan. I need you rob they need chin there was a lot and it's presented that evidence is presented at a bond hearing Jesse snow let is out on bond currently he's due back in court in March Diane. RI and so. Eva what happens with this case. From here you know you heard the police superintendent talking to Robin was there something about that interview that really stuck out to you. I think what's interesting is that. A police superintendent mentioned that there isn't an active investigations are there still. Gathering evidence in and talking to people and and he mentions Iraq and that they have a lot of other witnesses in heaven is that they haven't. Presented publicly yet and that's always the big question are what. Do they know that never. Don't know and we'll have to wait and see when it actually all plays out in court Jesse's not let them maintaining. That he is innocent and all of these charges. The pilgrim from Chicago in but thank you.

