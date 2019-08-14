Transcript for Portland police prep for dueling rallies

Last August turned ugly in downtown Portland as anti the supporters and those supporting patriot prayer gathering at waterfront park. Descended into running fights and eventually evolved Portland police. Police are asking the public to stay away from 24 square blocks of downtown Portland west of waterfront park during Saturday's expected demonstrations. We are hopeful that we are a positive message the entire nation that this is a good place do business to be in downtown to celebrate. And to demonstrate peaceably if necessary it will. Business alliance president and CEO Andrew Holland says his group join the mayors' coalition to help denounce any kind of violent demonstrations on Portland streets. And applauds police planning to handle Saturday's demonstrations. I think the police have been the best they can to make sure that everyone has the information they need. To be able to be in this city and understand what's going. Four winters are proud of our city Maureen Fisher is executive director of downtown leniency. An organization that supports downtown Portland businesses by cleaning and patrolling streets. She opens the city's hard line against any kind of violence helps change anyone planning anything other than political that is quotes. Everyone's entitled to their own voice in their own opinion. But the way it presents and the way you come across to those who might be other differing opinion. It makes all the difference.

