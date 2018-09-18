Transcript for Postal worker admits to stealing mail

It was a gold mine of personal information names addresses even personal checks off from a car about to be destroyed at the wrench into one west mill road. 540 checks and all and more than 6000 greeting card envelopes ranging from march 2017. To this past January. One of them possibly the very specific and very special date or woman named penny July 5 2017. I just feel hurt you know because. It's. Salads it's just as her. Are angry. According to federal records postal inspectors set up an FBI style sting to catch ebony Smith. They marked a twenty dollar bill put it inside an envelope equipped with a transmitter that would send a signal once the envelope was open. As soon as she did investigators brought from an opinion. This isn't the same morally used to me. And people do crazy stupid things. People hate each other people I mean it's just not a good. Situation. Records show she admitted to targeting two zip codes on a route. 53213. And 53226. She told them she first stole forty dollars a week from the me along her route. Then a hundred dollars each week from the cards of our customers are excuse to take care for children and help pay bills so she's don't. Is there any just gonna have to really sort.

