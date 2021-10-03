H.E.R. on the power of music and writing for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

More
“Everybody was fighting for something, whether it was for themselves, for their people, for control, for freedom, for justice,” she said of what inspired her song in the movie.
2:00 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for H.E.R. on the power of music and writing for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"“Everybody was fighting for something, whether it was for themselves, for their people, for control, for freedom, for justice,” she said of what inspired her song in the movie.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76353765","title":"H.E.R. on the power of music and writing for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’","url":"/US/video/power-music-writing-judas-black-messiah-76353765"}