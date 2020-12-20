3 power plant stacks demolished in controlled explosions

The Navajo Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Arizona that closed last year, came down in an environmental attempt to reduce carbon emissions.
1:49 | 12/20/20

Transcript for 3 power plant stacks demolished in controlled explosions
