Transcript for Power slowly returning to Texas after massive winter storm

Texas residents there they've been dealing with the brutal cold and a catastrophic failure of their State's energy infrastructure living without. Power for so much that we because that massive winter storm and while millions of Texans were without power heat and water. Texas senator Ted Cruz jetted off to Cancun Mexico with his family now says he regrets taking that trip. Our Trevor altar is in Houston Texas with the latest on all this I tremor. What's very Diane good afternoon it is getting a little bit warmer here in Houston and most areas have their power back but the new problem right now. Using water this was a vaccination site here in Houston it's been re purpose not step by hundreds of city. Employees. And volunteers. And they're giving out. On million bottles of water to make sure that the people of Houston. Just have something clean to drink because it's so much in taxes the homes of millions of people are still under. A boil water advisory that's going to continue for at least a few more days. Of course we have to touch on what has been a big controversy senator Ted Cruz. When this was unfolding on Wednesday decided to go on a trip of his family to Cancun Mexico he's had returned. He since returned. Called that a mistake and while the people of Texas have been critical of him for doing that the ones that I have spoken to. They're moving on ahead of the because as you can imagine. They have some serious problems that they are still dealing with I was just talking with the mayor of Houston he's been sleeping on a cot at the emergency centers is this all unfolding. And he says that they're gonna continue. To roll out major sites like this make sure that the people are cared for in terms of food in terms of water and then it. Starting tomorrow they're gonna rebirth this site back to a vaccination site. They're gonna move it elsewhere for distributing water some. Areas that have greater needs U in the northeast part of the city and across Texas they're going to be doing similar things. This is a crisis that. Many people specifically Democrats feel he was man made even though it was caused by whether it's as the result of a faulty power system here in Texas. And they're gonna call for an overhaul of that system because. We its climate change and with how. We're seeing much more extreme storms in times of year that we would not typically see them in the past they're saying that this is built it to happen again. Unless there is much more significant change moving forward. Cover all Houston Texas for ABC.

