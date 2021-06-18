24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Prank fails as dog grabs knife instead of helping owner

A woman in New York tried playing a prank on her dog by pretending to choke, but the pet&rsquo;s reaction backfired.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live