‘Not going to pray our way out of this’: State senator responds to Nashville shootin

Tennessee state Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Democrat, reacts to the school shooting in Nashville that left three students, three staffers and the suspect dead.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live