Precautions to take at work during the coronavirus outbreak

More
Johnny Clayton Taylor, CEO of The Society for Human Resource Management discusses the effect of coronavirus and the workplace.
3:25 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Precautions to take at work during the coronavirus outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:25","description":"Johnny Clayton Taylor, CEO of The Society for Human Resource Management discusses the effect of coronavirus and the workplace.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69422439","title":"Precautions to take at work during the coronavirus outbreak","url":"/US/video/precautions-work-coronavirus-outbreak-69422439"}