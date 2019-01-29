Transcript for Pregnant Lyft driver fatally stabbed in Arizona

Well we suspected killer is in custody after police say he stabbed to death if pregnant lift driver investigators say Christine Hawaii no. Was attacked with a kitchen knife shortly after she picked up our customer Fabian durazo and Arizona. Waddle was in her third trimester she somehow managed to get out of her car and screamed for help. Shield walked over to my neighbor's apartment there. And that's where she was banging on the door yelling for help I asked her what happened she says her stabbed. And I tried to locate the wounds fester where she was stabbed and she said all over. With the victim and her unborn baby died shortly afterwards suspect fled. And the victim's SUV.

