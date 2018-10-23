Transcript for Pregnant wife performs CPR on husband suffering medical emergency, then gives birth

I mate woke up to the sound what I thought was injures nine. And I was going to come to roll over on his side which I and he didn't respond. And I noticed he was not he was gasping for air so I called the 911. And told them what's happening and dispatchers. Walked me through CPR. I am not me. And they wanted to get him down too hard surface I explained to them I'm nine and a half. Monthly. Ian. Sorry 39 weeks Beckman. And I couldn't get him on the floor so they told me that that was mine site started. CPR and the bad and they had me counting out loud and I don't feel it has counting for very long before. The first responder shot up and took over. I don't think in a review here today if it wasn't offers the actions actually. And mean absolutely the number one most important thing is she recognized that there is a problem and called for help. You know after that getting good quality chest compression started is I think the most important thing. And then the amazing response time by the Emergency Medical Services that were able to get their toddler that shock to shock the heart back injury them. And so all those events hanging just really really amazed that it happened so quickly.

