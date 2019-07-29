Transcript for Pregnant woman tries to stop gas station car thief

On Friday night we showed you this terrifying surveillance footage of a pregnant woman getting dragged across the southwest Atlanta gas station parking lot. It happened just before midnight on July 22. The victim who asked this not to identifier sat down with us for an exclusive interview during our conversation she showed us her broken leg. And describe the dramatic moments when she attempted to stop a thief from stealing her car. Yeah I like my village inside I've read the car. And then I China opened the Dillard a woman Doris white. But she wasn't the only victim that night happen again in those nasty this. It made it dragged you know what America this local auto broker told us he was pumping gas at this racetrack on Jonesboro road in Union City. Slider thieves preyed on him sort of got the card we left the harm on innocent of that happening. Bond like chasing after but it was too late the suspects got away in his 2008 white Infiniti sedan it's unclear where they went from there was two hours later they showed up at this gas station on metropolitan parkway where surveillance footage showed one of the thieves hop out. And slide his way into the pregnant mother's car is just insane to me you know I hope they get these dad Michael side and channel two action news.

