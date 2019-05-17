-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 1 injured after knife attack on Appalachian Trail
-
Now Playing: Pilot pulled off plane minutes before takeoff, charged in triple murder
-
Now Playing: Illinois man facing murder charges for allegedly killing mother with baseball bat
-
Now Playing: Student turned away from graduation due to decorated cap
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman's alleged killers appear in court
-
Now Playing: How to save money on your wedding
-
Now Playing: $5,000 bottle of wine mistakenly served for $300
-
Now Playing: What is a blue moon?
-
Now Playing: Missouri poised to become latest state with restrictive abortion ban
-
Now Playing: The life and legacy of 'Grumpy Cat'
-
Now Playing: New details emerge on F-16 jet that crashed into warehouse
-
Now Playing: Military vague on details about F-16 that crashed into building
-
Now Playing: Passage of abortion ban bills across US causes major backlash
-
Now Playing: Company behind SAT calculates new score based on adversity
-
Now Playing: Internet sensation Grumpy Cat has died at age 7
-
Now Playing: FBI eyes convicted killer 40 years later
-
Now Playing: Grumpy Cat has died at age 7
-
Now Playing: How John Giuca's mother fought to try to prove his innocence
-
Now Playing: Father sues football helmet company after son's death
-
Now Playing: Young girl credited with stopping attempted abduction