Transcript for Pregnant woman's alleged killers appear in court

Award children the Cook County courthouse where the suspects accused of killing his pregnant woman are in court today these are the three facing charges. Clarissa Figaro or her daughter Desiree and Peter bull back. After blowing Ochoa Lopez who still could see her baby whose would it was removed from her body but to a Lopez remains were found earlier this week in a backyard garbage bin. She was reported missing three weeks ago she was nine months pregnant when she disappeared. Please see a break in the case came last week when they were tipped off to a FaceBook page. That indicated the pregnant teen had been in contact with Marissa Figueroa to pick up some baby clothes the victim's baby remains in the hospital on life support. A lot of questions remain about this case the big one is. Why did this happen those questions will be answered in bond court. Paul Jones and you're watching ABC news live.

