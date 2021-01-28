Transcript for Pregnant women should still get COVID-19 vaccine, doctor says

As a race to vaccinated Americans picks up. Some are still something there will declined to get the shots when their time comes. For some worries about putting it back to their bodies out weigh the worries of getting Covert nineteen. Back but doctor Ellie Russia. Writes in an op Ed in the Oklahoman that. We need people to get the vaccine to be able to move on from goalie being an active anti vax or passive one using caution as an excuse. There's a luxury afforded to anybody during pandemic times he says doctor rushes joins us now from Oklahoma City with more on that. Got new doctor. So. What is your message to people who are against vaccines may may are those who are just say they're being cautious. And don't plan to get their doses it's a high number of people polls show. Once again he luxurious. Saying well under pressure has just been introduced we don't have enough experience or if you're actually truly an entire Praxair is not a luxury that we have in this day and age when. More people and gay. Guy in United States then and nine elevenths ever since the beginning of December we. And generated experienced or smoke from the entire pandemic so and lose so far the United States has. More casualties to call it and then world war period where. Rapidly approaching the casualties in the civil war which is tragic case can be. Com there's a lot of misconceptions about the vaccine especially not a rapid introduction and I should say this and I came back it up. That vaccine is safe and furthermore especially in mind particular specialty right here with women. We'll would you elaborate production and pregnancy and otherwise having the disease heading common in pregnancy especially in a third trimester. It isn't the life threatening much more so than having a vaccine at any stage of pregnancy. Lot of people hide behind the vaccine has not been tested on pregnant women. Their plan your pregnant women that haven't gotten. Around the vaccine and we do not have. Any adverse effects and playing a pregnant women got the disease and have gotten very sick especially in the third trimester. So if I'm a follow up on that as. As a doctor specializing in reproductive health infertility issues are women expressing fears that covered vaccine could lead. To infertility. Is that true. It is not true and unfortunately this was Farmington. Country and society. People who Wear part of the pharmaceutical industry. Politics is one rumored to really mess the entire chain of information because. People when they're scared are looking for any clues as to whether or not especially in that case to take the vaccine and this was a big vaccine. Ushered us stating that no higher there is some similarity of very little between these spiked protein on. Corona virus and central protein calls since I didn't but that similarity is so little that it does not. Translated into any immune response against a placenta or any inference Jodi bottom line. There is no infertility. Caused by the vaccine. There's only disease. Stressed economical stress. And clearly world's second part of it doesn't somebody who had their coloring. Disease I can definitely emphasize. We need 80% of the population that includes kids by the way into the immune or demonize. Before he can go on with our lives normally sees. Show wouldn't the World Health Organization has come out advising pregnant women should not get the mode garner or Pfizer vaccines. As it docked twenty and working with with a lot of burden woman what's your advice what advice do you give your patients on the. The American college of OBG one and now which I'm a member. Overarching organization to all of us so Ricci wines including fertility specialists just revising its statement. Yesterday and it basically it allows to giving to pregnant women he doesn't recommend it necessary directly. They cannot do so because this studies on vaccine were non Donald pregnant women. Pregnant women children are the last people to be studied upon. And we don't have that timeframe to study on study on pregnant women's I tell my patients. If you're there are indications to get the vaccine. When you're not pregnant take it when you're pregnant and I tell my infertility patients taking now as soon as possible. So that you will not have been dire consequences all pregnant women they get the disease. And makes good sense doctor Russia thanks very much for joining us. Figured.

