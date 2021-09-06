Transcript for President Biden highlights military families in 1st speech of his trip to Europe

President of the United States they're Joseph Biden in England to. In the East Anglia Millman hall. A royal air force there addressing. American service members and their families but also sounding the main themes of this is first. A major or a trip overseas the president saying that our alliances. All around the world are based on democratic values and saying that currently it is time to work harder than ever to demonstrate. That the damage that democracy. Can work those are the stakes he is laying out on this trip. It follows four tumultuous years of Donald Trump's presidency in which trump became the first American president to question. NATO not just the funding of NATO. President trump was the first of American president since NATO's founding. I do question article five the mutual defense pact if one is attacked all is attacked he was asked point blank about that and he would not endorse it. And I want to go to Maggie really now. Given this serious policy part of of the president's speech really the themes of this trip. And ask is it possible as Joseph Biden is trying to do here is it possible to un ring the trump bell when it comes to the American commitment. And the trust in the United States' commitment to come to the aid and defense of its allies. Well turning to exactly what many of our allies are hoping right now the so many people here in Europe and in the UK the leaders here are looking towards president Biden is that change. I and there are a lot fractured relationships between America and European leaders and it's hard to ignore if you think back. It's the last G-7 summit with president trump and he had altercations with leaders from Germany to leaders from Canada there's something almost famous means now photos that show him. With those countries' leaders and now they're looking towards the future towards a president Biden and what he's going to bring in those themes that you mention to be heard and talked about unity. A he brought up the fact that America needs our allies around the world not rhetoric. Is very different from what we heard just a few years ago so so many Allen are looking towards this. But they also a wanna see it in action you know I'm they don't know how long president Biden's going to be in power for a day don't know what's going to come next so they want to see a commitment to NATO and other allies in to see it is soon. And they want oaks. Take a last. And it Rachel I know you're traveling with the president throughout this trip while talking about the importance of our alliance is he also talked about the need to modernize. Those alliances hasn't president going to be trying to do that throughout the next week. Yeah what you gonna start with tomorrow with unveiling this the vaccine global distribution. Right here on the world stage on his first. Foreign trip back I think this was a very clear departure from what we have seen over the last four years this is. President Biden's first foreign trip but in a lot of ways he had been preparing for this for decades as senator. What foreign policy he did many trips abroad I during his vice presidency. To president Barack Obama he was also. I had a foreign policy focus as well and so now it is his turn to lay that out and what we heard today was not his America first policy that. Former president Donald Trump is pushing it was this idea that. We all have to do this together we have to work with our allies in order to better the world lured to promote democracy so that is going to be. Front and center and a lot of his discussions going forward he wants to push forty to hammer home this theme that America is back. Hey he did talk gritty right about coordinated multilateral. Action. To solve climate change and I do get out of the pandemic those those words coordinated multilateral actual almost bad words dirty words in the trump White House. But I want to go back to mock Maggie on something else he said. He warned. President Putin looking ahead to that summit I suppose we call it in Cold War terms he said I've been clear. The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities. That is meant to be a shot across the bow. Did do you think that's the kind of language Europeans are are waiting to hear and Kenny back it up. Can I think it's complicated Terry west. This is letting Europeans are are awaiting the hearing now they want someone who's going to stand up to Wladimir for next specially and of the past few weeks have been cracking down on opposition BM he also said. He wants a stable and predictable relationship with Russia from the rehab right now some and he wants to keep soak. There's that delicate balance and Harry is really under a threat you know I just moments ago we just heard K came down that. A Moscow court has decided that all off. Upon people that support opposition leader collecting the money her members jailed right now in Russia. Are now labeled extreme terrorists and now this puts him in the same level with someone a lake ice says so right now we have another example of president Vladimir Putin's cracking down on opposition leaders a cracking down on media and his country and turn this goes so far that. If you're someone who supports them baloney and the opposition leader dividing your prudent. And even if we just support him on social media. You can be thrown in jail. So this is what's happening right now today in Russia again just a few days before that meeting many are seeing this as a clear signal had to president Biden. That minor Putin's going to play a tough game he's not afraid of him so. This is just adding fuel to this fire in the party mentioned but high stakes summit this is in now with this court ruling something to the Kremlin. Most likely backed I didn't now we'll higher stakes than ever Terry. And Rachel Biden kept it pretty big in terms of what exactly he is going to talk to Vladimir Putin about in this speech today but he did allude to it a little bit saying when it comes to prudent. He's gonna let him know what I want him to Noelle and behind the scenes. I know we're hearing a little bit more about that so what is it that Joseph Biden wants Vladimir Putin's enough. Yeah how homelessness is going to be a very direct conversation and president Biden is not one for mincing words he said it today that is another first time meeting if you remember back. And funny allowed him when they came face to face when he was the vice president he told him flat out that he had no soul. So you can extend this video wouldn't it have been tense meeting the president also saying today that the United States will respond. And must respond and have a robust and meaningful way of Russia decides to act against the United States' interest this is going to be high stakes meeting as Maggie said but. Expectations. Of this need these somewhat low for the past four decades you have had. This president president via multiple roles in our United States government watching as president have really struggled. I would fit challenging relationship with with president who in trying to chart a pathway for if he wants is to be predictable but we know that. That forum for certain he will be bringing up the cyber attacks we know. That a White House officials said on the way over here on the president's way over here that that 100% will be on the table. Ms. also comes at a time when. You have Americans that are detained under a president who wouldn't have to former Marines as well we're also told that he plans to bring that up so I'd even expect this to be a very. Direct conversation with president who in. And the president was very keen on having this be a face to face discussion after that you have had to phone calls over the last few weeks. And Maggie want to go back to that line that did instruct because it's so familiar part of Biden is a minister is such a thing though the president saying. Democracy will and must prevail we must demonstrate. That democracy can still deliver for our people in this changed world I did that's really the Biden backed domestically. Two push back on a liberal nationalist. Movements in this country today given that that practical change in people's lives and they can appreciate the calm people down. Yeah I was your predecessor over there in London and covered -- sit covered nationalist leaders around Europe was in Russia and Turkey and other nationalist. Andy a liberal countries. I wonder if if that's. If it feels that forces so powerful. In Britain and elsewhere. You know what can the president right that then that he can the people can push that back with practical change for the better. Well it's interesting you bring that up Terri guess a lot of the issues that America has been dealing with this pastor you mention paying extremism in America were also dealing with that hearing Europe in the UK today there are so many parallels so president Biden is stepping up their today using some of these things old words that I meant so much to America of democracy and I you hear him bring up I'll moved things that are important to his family he was so relatable so personal sharing all those personal stories. He really was this presidents. That we're kind of used to the solid leader that's promising democracy and its promising a stable a leader in America that they can and partner with over here in Europe and I think people are hoping. And that's what Europe wants right now these are a times with a lot of turmoil we mention America is invited but clearly the UK and Europe are divided as well. And so many people are hoping this type of stability would break we'll bring people back together but. Terri unfortunately still it. Too early it's Intel I think that's what Biden wants it's what many European leaders want but it's going to be a rocky road. I think you're exactly right and think of what that means it's too early to tell in his effort to preserve democratic alliance is made even democracy itself. Can work for two Scott and Maggie really thanks so much for being there for us.

