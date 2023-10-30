President Biden unveils new executive order regulating artificial intelligence

The executive order is the most significant action to date on regulating the new technology. Biden also congratulated UAW on reaching a tentative labor agreement with GM to end its strike.

October 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live