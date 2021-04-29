Transcript for President Biden’s 100th day in office

President Biden is now 100 days into his presidency and last night he outlined his vision for the next hundred in well beyond that. Biden pitch plans for trillions in new spending aimed at substantial new investments in health care education the environment infrastructure police reform. And more. America's movie. Moving forward. But we can't stop now. We're in competition with China and other countries. To win the 21 century. We're degraded inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back better the bill backer to build back better. We have to compete. More strenuously we have. A lot of ambitious plans to work through in this speech and thankfully White House correspondent Mary Alice parks is joining us now for more. Mary Alice the president laid out some lofty goals to be francs of keep us grounded here. Whistle Democrats is very hurt razor thin majority. How likely are some of these plans to get through congress and are there any areas where we could actually see bipartisan congressional support. We'll look this morning on Good Morning America vice president comma Harris said that the experts to work across the aisle were sincere. She talked about bipartisan meetings that have been taking place. In the Oval Office out of the White House and I was struck by the fact that twice last night during his remarks. President Biden may specific mention of places where there were ongoing negotiations he called out the Republicans counter proposal on infrastructure. Basically gave them credit for coming to the table and trying to signal to the country. That Washington is at least talking that both sides of the aisle are working. But this big political gamble president Biden pitching these huge. Proposals is absolutely massive plans. And while there is a lot of bipartisan conversations go on going about some of the very specific provisions in those plans right now Republicans just say it all together these proposals are. Two and ink right let's see if any of those negotiations bear fruit we know Republican senator Tim Scott gave the GOP's rebuttal. He said Biden's speech was full of good words but he thinks so far the administration's actions have banned devices. What do you think she was referring to exactly in what if anything is president Biden doing to bridge that a five. Out well I was just saying they're bringing Republicans over to the White House they're trying to. Make that pitch to Republicans that some of these policy proposals are actually very popular with the American public. I think that we shouldn't be surprised that Republicans are pushing back against the idea of of changing the tax cut you know Republicans like senator Tim Scott worked hard. With president trump. To a change in tax as they were proud that they lowered taxes for corporations that they lowered taxes and so here you have a democratic president in office saying he wants to reverse that he wants to bring taxes back to. Much closer to where they were before the trump administration. And Republicans. Just don't like a bad idea for paying for some of these proposals I think that president Biden is gonna continue Tuesday. Bring me new ideas and then we heard Wednesday last night. He is open to different ideas for paying for some of these plans but he said he's not interest did. In doing nothing. And I think that that's putting a lot of pressure on Republicans to come to the table would at least some ideas. It's not gonna play well in the end I think for them to look like a party. That didn't want to at least have an exchange of ideas in a. Course we've heard from the Biden White House that if an idea that have. Passes has strong support from citizens it doesn't necessarily need Republicans to vote for for to be considered bipartisan and may be following that idea. President Biden and vice president Harris are now hitting the road campaigning for their agenda. Where they headed what are they need to do to get these plans across the finish line with or without Republican support. Well he's seeing the president today in Georgia and then the vice president to of their hitting the road like you set up things out. The East Coast they're holding a lot of these car rallies likely side during the campaign are still trying to maintain social distance or take those coded. Protocols but they know they need to be. Out there in the country talking about these proposals I think they're trying to do is this is tell Americans. It's okay to believe in government they are betting on this idea that American spends a lot of this last year reflecting. On civic life reflecting on their relationship with their schools or their relationship with with the health care. And they're saying because of this historic year it's okay to imagine historic investment or historic change as. But it's still hard south even Americans who approve of the president's plan. Stay in our polling at least that they are worried about such a dramatic expansion of government spending. They're apprehensive Americans and always been apprehensive about the idea of expanding. The federal government and president Biden is trying to say. This is the time to do it hard to imagine a bigger Benton trillion dollar bet Mary Alice parts appreciate your time always great to see yeah.

