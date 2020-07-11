Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden releases statement after winning White House

Statement now from vice from former Vice President Biden. George we have the first reaction from the president elect I'm gonna go at it read this statement in full. Joseph Biden saying I'm honored and humbled by the trust the American people that placed in me and and vice president elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again that democracy feet deep in the heart of America. He goes on to say with the campaign over it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America teen night and to heal. He concludes by saying we are the United States of America and there's nothing we can't do it we do it together. More gruesome history statement. Thanks very much on bring that to Rahm Emanuel Romney said last night the debt should be the lead message. Coming out of the president elect it's time to heal it's time to bring the country together. Again you've also served as in presidential transitions you were appointed chief of staff to present President Obama just days after his election. How does pres elect Biden approach these challenges right now. First I think you know they BG showing respect both for the process. And the people that didn't go for him his first step issue and I think Joseph. The vice president and president elect Biden chairs picture here that people don't get angry about. It doesn't elicit the patriot and that's the first step number one. Number two you have to immediately move but on the all right. At every level the idea here Jeanne on the virus the what is the duties as she says motorists that died at her regard pirate that the economy. Numbered series but he got to move around and get the economic team and the White House staff. Operating. And that is get a whole team played. From the economic gains that domestic policy. And proposed a set of ideas. Quickly Pickett spent the energy purpose both it and determination. By then ordered White House part of that economic team and Boehner where are invited in and foreign policy team is and who bring in the leaders and put it on them. That we weren't mr. the American yours eat together. That you have a role to play solving that problem but not thinking the campaign but directly to actually take stern that they can be imminent death. And he does it with a sense double purpose. Direction and bigger I do think it's important. That the college he calls for what he does just com that the city should. But also be underscores. The respect he sort the other for all Americans. It would be as he's certain they want I'm going to be president for all of America. I think that it's not that god had. I think that is I think that it bolts they try to that temperament as well as a message. These days with Internet kind of the studio post and it's true. Coming back to this. That is who Vice President Biden it's in the closer you are took offense to it often so this city of Natalie your message but your character and those to lighten up. The stronger going to be that you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.