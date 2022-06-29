President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and received two boosters, has "very mild symptoms" and is taking Paxlovid, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live