Transcript for President Joe Biden's update on COVID-19 response

Hello everyone I'm Trevor all for coming on the air because president. Biden is delivering remarks on vaccination efforts across the western world wide it's pointless and. 100 for two days. That's an important milestone. It just didn't happen on its own or by chance. Took the ingenuity of American scientists. The full capacity to American companies. And in hold government response to cross federal state tribal and local governments. Together we don't want Carlo vaccination program and managed one of the biggest the most complicated for logistical challenges in American history. And above all. We got here because of the American people. Stepping out continue vaccinated. Helping family friends neighbors confectionery. And yes you remember what situation was like a 150 days ago. We didn't have enough vaccine supply for all Americans. We didn't have the vaccine infrastructure. For the people who administer the vaccines or the places for the people can get faxed me. But we turned around together by acting quickly and aggressively and equitably. And we secure enough vaccine supply for every American. And I was announced last week term or visit to Europe if we are now in a position to provide more than one half billion. Vaccine doses to the rest of the world hundred poorest nations. We developed. And deployed over 9000. Federal personnel. Including mobile 5100. Active duty military to support the vaccine effort. We get shots and arms. And now we have more than 81000 vaccination sites across the country. Including over 42000. Local pharmacies. Thanks to this wartime response we've gotten 300. Million shots and the only Americans and hundred for a few days. Months ahead of what most and he would say almost cost more started. In fact to remember a lot of people were skeptical. Imbued even get a hundred million shots and my first 100 days in the people's arms. We did it he kept going. More were seen as a truly American accomplishment. 65%. 65%. American adults have gotten at least one shot. Including peace and percent of our seniors. Just five months ago we're and only 5% of adult Americans. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have now reached at least 70% vaccination the interstate. If it's 2060s. And DC are fully vaccinated. Excuse me 15% or more than adults. Nationwide we have the lowest number of daily this is the first phase of the pandemic. And we build equity into the heart of our rack or vaccination program from day one. 73%. The shots administered aren't community health centers through the federal program. More than 58%. The shots administered by federally run vaccination sites have gone to people of color. And across the nation. And people of color have account for more than half of all vaccinations. In the last gluten. That's important progress. For room much Horton do phys present harris' as I speak Susan Lannan. Getting the word out about the vaccinations. Yesterday. I signed a bill. She's mean a law making June 18 a federal holiday. And this weekend. Folks in communities across the country are going to be canvassing. And hosted events to encourage their families. Friends and neighbors to get vaccinated. The more we close the racial gap. To vaccination rates no moral lives we'll say. Not as Iraq's national program Hussein saving. Tens of thousands life. That count growing each day. It's also allowing millions Americans get back to living their lives. Grandparents are your kids. Kids back to school and getting ready for the summer. People going around restaurants and traveling. Businesses are reopening. Focus. For head and you knew very different summer compared to last year. A bright summer. Trish freedom summer of joy. And as I promise you from the beginning. I'll always commute you straight. Should good to bad and the truth. And the truth is it deaths and hospitalizations. Are drastically down places were people are getting vaccinated. Unfortunately. Chases and hospitalizations. Are not going down in many places in the lower vaccination rate states. They're actually going up in some places. A few days ago. We crossed 600. House. 600. Jobs Americans dead from carbon. More than every day two more warm forward to. Vietnam and nine elevenths combined. See who our making incredible progress remains a serious and deadly threat. That is clear. If your own vaccinated. You're risking getting seriously you know are done forced Freddie news. People getting serious we will be hospitalized two to cove in nineteen. Those who have not been fully vaccinated. New variant. We'll leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable and that our whole months ago or months ago. This is a serious concern. Especially because of what experts are calling adult environment. And delta variant. It's a very that is more easily transmissible. Potentially deadlier. And particularly dangerous for young people. The good news is we have the solution. The science in the data are clear. The best way to protect yourself against these variants. Pretty good fully vaccinated. So please. Please. If you have warns you not get the second shot. As soon as you can do so you're fully vaccinated but you haven't gotten vaccinated yet get vaccinated. Now. Don't put enough. It's free. It's easy it's convenient. And I as I said many times text to zip code to the numbers for three UK need to know. 43. Feet deep to not to fund sites reviewed vaccinated closest to you. Get your free whom were religious right. To live from vaccination sites are honest thank you won't lift for her cooperation. Use the extended hours and thousands of pharmacies in June including thousands that are open 24/7. On Friday this month. Most pharmacies. Now offer walk in vaccinations. No point was needed. Employers was less than 500 employees. The federal government is providing new a tax credit to give your workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recovered they need me. And for anyone still questions. That's okay you still have questions. Talk to your family and friends who have gotten back gotten vaccinated talk to your doctor or pharmacist. According to the American Medical Association. Over 90% of physicians. Are fully vaccinated. They're making the choice to protect themselves and their communities and their patients. Follow her lead. To make situation. Yourself. As I said that Clinton and god only in the summer of joy. Summer freedom. From July 4. Russo a greater independence from the virus. As you celebrate our independence of our nation. We want every room. Everyone to be able do that. Let's remember. We aren't you 98 states of America. So skewed system and homes together. Tom emotional may god protect her troop strength. I don't think so because so many people have already been vaccinated but with the dollar variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated. For people have gotten two shots and don't variant is highly unlikely to result in anything. Other I mean. This could be existing vaccines are very effective so. You know it's not a lock count but. Sooners Ruger. I should have done. Are you concerned about this rift within the Catholic church and are you concerned about the sure users. It says are living in this resolution that would curve for preventing you and and others here. Supported abortion from receiving communion and great concern about the risks and Catholic church and heavy feel personally about. That's a private matter and I know pictures from that thinking we'll. President Joseph Biden speaking from the state dining room of the White House to announce the United States has now administered 300 million vaccine doses for the cove in nineteen vaccine. In his 160. Days in office he credited American scientist. American companies American government workers local all the way up to the federal level for reaching that mile some what he said was the months ahead of schedule he said repeatedly that he believes we're now heading into. A summer of joy. And a summer of three dumb. He did however talk about that still ever present risk that this virus while it has. Started to limit itself in the spread it is still a threat particularly in areas. With a high percentage of unvaccinated. Americans and there is still work to be done. For more on this let's bring in it doctor Lowe could tell a position at Stanford medical and also ABC news deputy political director. 300 million doses is no doubt a substantial milestone that we got there. Relatively quickly I think some people would say and we're seeing me. The impact of that are ready cases from early January your doubt about 95% daily cases and deaths are down about 90%. At the same time however. We're seeing that pay start to slow and 65% of American adults getting one dose means. Full lean one in three American adults have not gotten a shot even though they could. You have been on this from the very beginning. Taking a look back at all the way we've come but also where we still need to go how should Americans be feeling about where we sit in this and that. The charter that was an amazing kind of in charge because you really nailed it when you talk about the fact that. We are reluctant to commit it be optimistic and celebrate this progress actually look at what we collectively have done just as Americans but as a global community. Inviting his hand and it. And I think it's no authority to be gotten to these 300 million doses and a 180 days. Or the whatever they want to stress. Is we got there not just because of the cooperation of signs across the United States there crossroad and also because we paid attention to. Equitable deliveries we paid attention actually maybe should help your access was prioritize I hope that this is something that we don't just leave the pandemic we pay attention to this are all aspects of public health intervention. Now as you mentioned yes we don't have that full. Back seen acquired herd immunity that were going for we talk about getting seventy to 85% of all Americans fully vaccinated but you let the good news is that there is a net benefit coming from people who may have some natural immunity and also an eraser vaccine rates are really high such as in California Vermont New York City we are seeing the effect of those vaccines and this is really good music screen easily while there's no that there are they work. Here bishops. On the fact that millions and millions people worldwide have gotten them. And the real world data shows techies are going down and that side effects are extremely rare. The president said they acted quickly aggressively and equitably and they have been saying for sometime now they've been targeting of pork and rural Americans make sure they get shot two Avery harper our deputy political director. The president wasn't. Entirely celebratory he definitely made a point to talk about all the hard work that has gone into reaching this milestone but we do know what the same time with the vaccination rate slowing. It looks like. Almost certain. To move mrs. president Biden's goal of hitting 70% of adults getting at least one dose by the fourth of July. What is next for the Biden administration now to reach those people who are still hesitant or still holding out. Okay thank you heard him in the back speech talk about. Encouraging folks could continue to go out and get them fasting at they have not been back the metered you know counting. All of the different initiatives from you know getting free rides from Wilbur and let that texting to find out we're York back in the your vaccine. Center is. Those are all efforts at continued its push to get everyone back me intro we're still seeing the art administration ticket this victory lap of sorts even though that we got that the administration is expected to fall short article apparently 30% of adults abdic at least one shot by independent state. It's important note also that you know many of the contract up to deliver the backing in the early months the Barton president you were actually picture but appointees. In another pointed batch yet abided administration really did work overtime to ensure. And equitable distribution of detracting making sure that. Distribution efforts were strong and in hard hit area so we're talking about the poor communities rural communities and communities of color that's really been an important part of attracting little out. And we saw I mean president Biden spent about half that speech shouldn't still trying to convince people who are holding out to get their shot doctor Patel we. We don't want to dwell too much on the bad news and especially after the year and a half that we had still had but I know the you know this even with deaths falling 90% from their peak in early January. We're still on average according day ABC's analysis losing. 284. Americans reported debacle in nineteen every day when I frequently here refer to as the equivalent of a plane crash every day. We know 70%. Has been the threshold for a lot of these big cities a lot of them are hitting it. Some states. Are not even remotely close now we have the delta variant it is highly transmissible and what I've heard as the as the greatest threat so far. What is no real threat to people who are still on vaccinated from this pandemic right now with the spread seeming to dissipate a little bit. Well sir as you kind of hinted it doesn't. Meaning it is more contagious more transmissible it's actually cause more severe illness. And it's possible. Response other things. They say a very very dangerous is straining to become the dominant strain we've seen cases double the United States later once they tracked. So if you look at a community where vaccination rates are low. And restrictions are lifted and people may not have any separate protection. Is set up an adult agreed to come in there and as grandma can throw parties and the one other note I have to imagine mentioned with regards to back to hesitancy initial large proportion of people whose questions and don't trust a vaccine it's okay to ask questions I echo what president Biden's one that just once all Astrid and they're out there we all celebrate the speed at which this was accomplished what people need to remember is that the and Marty technology B vaccines were based Eisenberg Daryn that's an end process for twenty years. This beat it was that which they were able to re permit for us are so we Jews and get it distributed but people by no means you think that is vaccine was rushed. That isn't -- Sarah reduced it worked diligently. You're more than fifteen years. I remember doctored that I was in Connecticut to be the first shots were administered there and a Doctor Who had been on the front lines told me that he believes decades down the line that this vaccine will be regarded on the same level of achievement as. Putting up person on the moon it sounds like that's what you're speaking to his well. If Bradley this and I didn't mention the president also mention now that we have vaccine doses available for every American. Plans to offer ugly decent half a billion doses to the porous nations in the world they've talked a little bit about their efforts to spread those doses where they are needed beyond needs the border of the United States. But he tells about those efforts. Art for the president who ran on the notion of a return to moral leadership from restoring the soul of the nation I think fighting with data part of that it is helping other nations being a beacon of hope for people. Around the world to that would really a gesture of goodwill an important part of fighting and eventually ending. Kathy can't delegate that this is all about influence that it B a bribe he didn't do anything Markey Barton has previously checked. You know you're sending more Joseph through that a vaccine around the world in Russia and then China but it definitely. A gesture of goodwill but it's also about leverage around the world to. Absolutely Avery harper our deputy political director along with the doctor a low could tell from Stanford medical we appreciate both of your times the United States now administering. 300 million cope a nineteen vaccine doses. In a 150 days of president Biden taking office and we're gonna have continuing updates right here on ABC news live throughout today at a complete wrap up tonight at 7 o'clock eastern. On ABC news live prime with Lindsey Davis. Thank you for joining us I'm Trevor all. Have a good rusty your day.

