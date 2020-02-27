Transcript for President Trump addresses coronavirus concerns with CDC officials

Devin Dwyer joins us now from the White House this is a president's first press conference in the briefing room in quite some time didn't strike the tone that you expected DeVon. Yeah let's we'll just 24 hours ago he is at a press conference in India said that. This corona virus crisis was very well under control and his visit to the briefing room here what you said is very rare was all about showing. That he using control he surrounded himself with members of the cabinet that are overseen this in the big headline. Are from this announcement today was that he is naming Mike Pence the vice president of the United States to lead up the government response. To the corona virus crisis in this country working hand in glove with Alex he's our he's the health secretary who is so far. Then leading a response and a's are asked today whether he was offended said. Yes he now has the biggest stick in government to help him fight this with the president at the same time Lindsay. Was downplaying. The threat of this this sit disease saying quote the risk met remains very low today he said of congress. Wants to give him more money than the two and a half billion he's requested to prepare for a corona virus outbreak in this country he'd take it a not perhaps as some of the criticism. That's been out there he struck back at Nancy Pelosi. Who he said was a low life for criticizing his response to this disease. A but this is a very different look at president trump and we've seen before he was. Reminding people the wash their hands cough into their sleeves and he was advancing the advice of the CDC which. I was not in along with the president behind him and when I asked the president. Whether that he has any doubts about the CDC's guidance to him whether he trusts the information he said he was is that they were the best professionals. And again he said everything is under control right now we'll see though. Yes so well under control we really have done a good job as a government Devin Dwyer thank you so much for your live report.

