-
Now Playing: Facebook cracks down on ads for alleged coronavirus cures
-
Now Playing: CDC issues sharp coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: New information on the battle against coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Grandfather who dropped his granddaughter off a cruise ship agrees to guilty plea
-
Now Playing: Winter storm continues to slam the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Vanished: Sage Smith’s family speaks out on unsolved case
-
Now Playing: President Trump addresses coronavirus concerns with CDC officials
-
Now Playing: New development in the search for missing siblings from Idaho
-
Now Playing: Multiple people have been killed in a mass shooting in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Trump to address US about coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Boy sews bow ties in adorable effort to help shelter animals get adopted
-
Now Playing: 6 dead including shooter at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus vaccine will likely take 12 to 18 months: Top NIH official
-
Now Playing: Family faces 'Shark Tank' to sell their father's invention
-
Now Playing: Best-selling author, adventurer Clive Cussler has died
-
Now Playing: Gas company to pay $53M fine for explosions, fires
-
Now Playing: Refinery fire shuts down freeway for nearly an hour
-
Now Playing: Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden endorsed by South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn