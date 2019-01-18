Transcript for President Trump directed ex-fixer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, report says

We're gonna begin here with Michael Cohen the president's former fixer and attorney Democrats in the House of Representatives are vying to get to the bottom. Of a new report lot of buzz feed that suggests president trump directed are instructed Michael Cohen. To lie when he testified before congress about a project to build. A trump branded skyscraper. In Moscow for more on this we're joined by our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas in Washington. Here we have not been able to independently. Verify this report here at ABC news but. If true it's potentially significant. Well if it is true and if Mueller of the special counsel team can corroborate this information it would be significant because it would suggest. That the president would have been involved in potentially obstructing justice and again. ABC news is not confirmed and cannot corroborate the story we're doing our own reporting on the story. Trying to check this out. But again if true. It's potentially significant which is why you hear the Democrats on Capitol Hill calling for a congressional investigation and using the I word impeachment. And they've used that word before and and whether this is the that the tipping point or not we'll see but. This story is interesting because it doesn't necessarily appear to come from. Cohen himself but rather suggest there are documents or potential witness statements that may be able to prove this. But again that's going to be the key because what we know. Is that the Muller investigation. Tends not to depend on any particular one witness. That each witness. The special counsel wants to have additional information. To cooperate. To confirm what that witness is telling them and Cohen is a person who again he pled guilty to lying to congress. So this is the present a person has the potential to lie. So given that circumstance the Muller team is going to want to. Prove it everything that comes out of is not. Michael Cohen is scheduled to come to Capitol Hill next month to testify before the house oversight and Government Reform Committee. Other committees are begging for his testimony and whether a senator Amy Klobuchar knew about this buzz feed report or not we're not sure but there was an interesting moment. When she was conversing with the nominee to be the next attorney general bill Barr. Pressing him about obstruction of justice. You wrote on page one that a president persuading a person to commit perjury would be obstruction is that right. Yes OK or any any well you know any person who persuades another to get okay. You also said that a president or any person convincing a witness to change testimony would be obstruction is that right. Yes I'm Kent. Democrats trying to maybe box to new attorney general nominee into a corner here. Potentially but again. At the end of the day this case is going to be built or not on whatever evidence Bob Mueller. Can find to lay out what did or did not happen. And it again the point of businesses here is that whenever Michael Cohen may have sex is special counsel. There's gonna have to be a lot of evidence to go to support. ABC's Pierre Thomas our Chief Justice correspondent with us from Washington Peter thanks a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.