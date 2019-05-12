President Trump and first lady will participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting

The tradition has been carried on by every U.S. president since 1923.
0:13 | 12/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump and first lady will participate in National Christmas Tree Lighting
President from Berkeley allotted trumpet their family will participate in the lighting of the national Christmas tree Colorado blue spruce from Virginia and presidents park. It's a tradition that has been carried on by every president since 1923.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

