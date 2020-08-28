Transcript for President Trump pardons Alice Johnson

You much everybody. Else Johnson has been. Just incredible it's gotten that she's recommended people to us humans many many people than a foot and put in prison and whether they should have been or not she knows that they were put in for too long Alice. Was given any life sentence. And you spend about 22 years. And or something that today a lot of people in name and the Eagles uniform. And it was. It was horrible. And we found out about it. And we gave the commutation. That means we really get Alice out. And she is dangerous so outstanding and I'm so proud feeling we're giving Ellis a full part and just told her. We didn't even discuss it we just say you or others in the audience last night. And I asked the folks you can bring Alice elderly getting him a full partner with a good right now that means you have been. Fully caught that's the ultimate. Think they can happen that means you can do whatever you want in life and just keep doing a great job you do it. Alice has done an incredible job since she's been out. And recommending that a big. Police say how many paperwork they link uses only one Alice as far as I'm concerned but. How many people like you or your circumstance within the given his message sentence and the good people great people. And she said so many they're in jail so many. And she's looking for those people and she's recommending those people and we've already done so that you know. That you know good people and they've done really well since again. Out so we're taking Dallas from a commutation to a full pardon. And I'm excited right now and we're very proud of Allison Chad you've done what you represent and I pastor Robert Jeffers unrelated but he was here. And we thought maybe I'll scientists and then maybe you like to see him for a and maybe you could include the media because they need you probably more than we do they definitely need it more than so that I can tell you. And OK thank you. So Ellis it's a full partner it's been signed. You might want to keep that one. News. Passion he's. Father we thank you for the remarkable story and Alice Johnson. A strong believer in or Jesus Christ whose life was filled with heartache any justice. And yet instead of becoming bitter she chose to trusted you she cried out to you three years asking relief from the hurt that she was feeling. We thank you think she chose. Answer her prayers to you. Do a great president named Donald prop our great leader good yes believes in law and order he believes in justice. But he also believes in mercy. And thank you for movie in his heart to do this great act today. And father I pray that today's full heart and will result in our brand new life for Alice. Continue to bless her and her handling. It's they don't know this nation and world sharing the good news that you god. For an internal art sand all depressed figures bill or Jesus Christ. Again. Thank you for the president. Thank you for the example he set for all so what it needs to be forgiving person. And we pray this in the name of the one came and died and rose again that we might have eternal life. Jesus Christ RC periods in his name that we Marie A. Thank. You thank you Mr. President for this example thanks much has pushed and Alice thank you very much and congratulations. You real honor. Should remain congratulations. And thank you everybody.

