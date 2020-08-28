Transcript for President Trump takes center stage at the White House

Here at us now to break down some of the big moments from the final night of the RNC ABC news political director Rick Klein is your favorite. And I am. So what gets you most about this speech in the night in general. It was setting was extraordinary you can't get past that I'd never seen anything like it never thought I see anything like it to see those trump hand signs. A political rally on the lawn of the White House and of course the lack of social distancing the lack about swearing and in the messaging also extraordinary the president. Coming close to his own record in terms of like. And in any engaging in a very selective rewriting of history a selective reading of recent history no mention directly at Jacob Blake but mentioning. Kenosha and going after Joseph Biden in the most detailed comprehensive way possible it was a meandering speech he checked a lot of boxes with it. All but it was distinctly trump the end. It's impacted meant to rally his base get people behind his candidacy and set the stage for the months ahead. And you talk a lot about security a lot about the economy tried to tout some of his accomplishments. You think it'll work not only to rally his base but to attract some of the moderates that he's trying to get. This commission was not about undecided voters or even moderates this is about bringing people back into his fold that where they're already. Some of the soft soft supporters people that may have supported him for. Years ago people that might be a little quieter about their support. To make them feel better about progress as he sees it. And also didn't scare them frankly about what Joseph Biden's America would mean. Biden's point there that these things are happening. In Transamerica it makes for some pretty extraordinary pretzel logic on behalf of the president he's depicting things that are happening on his watch in his America. But saying that he'll be more of that if Joseph Biden wins. A Rick. And you mentioned is already there has been a lot of criticism about him doing this at the White House some say it's unethical some say it's illegal. Walk us through the issues there and do you think it will impact him politically or legally. We'll federal laws clear that you can't use taxpayer resources to support. A political candidates and that includes the White House employees the president vice president are exempt from that but White House staffers are not. And the idea that this entire event could happen without taxpayer resources supporting it. It's unfathomable so it did they there's a very strong argument that what happened last night actually is illegal. All that how you litigate that whether there are consequences is another story and whether it matters politically I don't think it changes minds one way or the other but that's not the point of course this is these. These standards exist for reason this is a law for reasons are trying to wall off. Politics from official duties I can't imagine another president in American history quite frankly wouldn't even thought to do something like this much less the goal often pulling off. I will Rick now it's all over both major party conventions they're done know what can we expect as we head into the homestretch now the campaign season. Well as Mary mentioned we're talking about campaign events on the Biden's side which really hasn't happened. Since the pandemic began there is president trumps in New Hampshire today he's going to be out on the campaign trail in they kind of a different fashion mostly outdoor venues. How you adapt exactly to politics. In a time of Kobe particularly when the White House the president. Trying to convey that they that the crisis is over and Joseph Biden trying to convey very much the opposite message so we've got about four weeks now before debate season and it's going to be interesting to watch. Hi how the adjustments are made for both candidates beginning to to get out there are a bit more now that the general election is officially upon us. Rick we appreciate the breakdown and appreciate your time as always thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.