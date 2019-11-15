Transcript for President Trump tweets about Marie Yovanovitch during testimony

We're gonna pick up the conversation my colleagues have left off while where on this pause for a moment from the morning testimony from the former ambassadors to Ukraine. Marie Ivanovic she certainly came across to many as compelling and credible this morning in her opening statement and of course we're gonna continue to hear more from her this afternoon but I think you know certainly we've already discussed that tweet from the president but I just give some context. That minutes before president trump sent that tweet the white house Press Secretary released a statement saying the president was only gonna watch the opening statement. But the rest of the day he'll be quote working hard for the American people and quote. That's when you have the president's week. We're among other things he basically said everywhere Marie Ivanovic went things went bad she started off in Somalia how did that go. And I'd like to play that clip where chairman shift then brought up that tweets in real time during the hearing take a listen. Best you out of it she. As we sit here testifying the president does attack he would Twitter. In a lake or your chance to respond well read. Part of one of his tweets. Everywhere Marie Ivanovic when turned bad. She started off in Somalia how did that go. He goes on to say. Later in tweet is a US president's absolute right to appoint ambassadors. First of all. The best Ivanovic. The senate has a chance to confirm or deny an investor do they not yes advise and consent. What would you like to respond to the president's attack that everywhere you went turn bad. I mean under I don't think I have such powers. Not litigation smiley the Somalia and not and other places. I actually think that's. Where I've served over the years. And others have. Demonstrably. Made things better you know for the US as well as for the country's. That I've surgeon. On Ukraine for example where there are huge challenges including me you know on the issue that we're discussing today. Corruption. Huge challenges but they've made a lot of progress since 2014 including in the years that I was there and I think in part. I mean Ukraine people get the most. The most credit for that but. A part of that credit goes to the work at the United States and com and to me as the ambassador and in the united in Ukraine. Investor room. You're shown the courage to come forward today and testified. Notwithstanding. The fact you urged by the the White House or State Department not to. Notwithstanding the fact that as she testified earlier. The president implicitly threatened you. In that call record. And now the president real time is attacking you. What effect do you think that has and other witnesses willingness to come forward. An expose wrongdoing. Well. It's very intimidating. Two time designed to intimidate is a non. I mean I can't speak tent for what the president is trying to do but I think the effect is to be intimidating. Well. I want to let you know the investor that some of us here. Take witness intimidation varies very seriously. And I have to say gearing up moment that was kind of like that stun gun as chairman shift brought up the witness intimidation like to bring in nursing a congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. Did get a real time cents from view as far as what struck you during hearing this morning. I think this is part of the reason why Democrats wanted to question ring about it so early. In these public hearings they feel that she can put a very powerful personal face to their argument against the president its why it matters to hear. From someone directly and to see them as they have these questions I mean it's just the look on ring Ivanovic is based there I think says so much as she was hearing. Being read essentially in real time practically what the president was saying about her you know anything that Lindsay just moments. After she had been asked to respond to the president's initial attacks against her in that phone publicly Ukrainian leader with the president said she was bad news he nominated basically just been raping. Telling the committee that when she learns that she was shocked she missed on his. Devastating she said to hear her own president referred to her in such a manner and she was visibly upset we're calling that moment and then tinted. Sort of have this 12 punch then hearing what the president is tweeting about her just this morning. I'm pretty remarkable and they indeed here chairmanship taken up a notch and saying that that he believed that essentially the president was activity witness intimidation. That the president was trying to do it to sent her a clear message and a message to anyone else. There may be considering appearing before the committee and chairmanship did speak about this when he came out of the hands of few moments ago let's take a lesson. We saw today is it wasn't. Attack was little changed little or no reason he's no good reason. What you saw today this in the nation. States. This a respected. Here it's. In an effort to how would she have been. Ford. And you know. It's. Great. Very serious. Remember the big picture here because of course Democrats at their thinking about moving towards articles of impeachment aren't just looking at. The president's alleged misconduct here and his alleged abuse of power but they are also considering pursuing impeachment. Based on obstruction. And that would include witness intimidation and so the president's actions here today may in some ways be making this impeachment case even. Stronger against him against south.

