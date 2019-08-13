Transcript for President Trump's new immigration limits

This morning that lots of people talking about immigration yes. Fiat abstract in you know it's it's doing these radio calls with our affiliate because you gotta get a tour of the country get to see what people are thinking. Across across the country in a question that I got about this new ruling that the trump administration doomed bid moving ahead with in that. Isn't any different right we RD know that. Green card holder and when they apply. Our act that they're gonna be a public burden to the united think they have to prove that that's what the federal government called a public charge but it's important to note here that. This new Woolley the trump administration is pushing. Actually expand this and broadens the scope out this includes. The use the Medicaid and snapped these things were not disqualifying factors before. Under previous administrations like the Obama Laura Bush Administration. And so this is why immigration advocates are saying that this is going to affect low income communities you heard Kent gooch valley yesterday defend this thing that. And Erica prides itself on having people here works self sufficient. But other people reporting towards. American ideals of you know give us your tired give us your poor that's on the statue of liberty. Today can clinch an Alley in an interview with and people are sad that sentiment and raise would be better suited if it said give us your tired give us your core who could stand on their own two feet and not be eight public charge so this is expect expected to go into effect in October but certainly would not without a fight. There RD Abbot to the immigration groups that are coming out and saying they planting take the administration to court on this. Kimberly. A raid. Rachel Scott right there and Batman to New Jersey thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.