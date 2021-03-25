-
Now Playing: Biden holds his 1st presidential news conference
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden talks COVID-19 in presidential news conference
-
Now Playing: California Rep. Judy Chu on hate crimes against Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Black bear takes dip in backyard jacuzzi
-
Now Playing: Making house calls for the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris takes lead on border crisis
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Boulder shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: 18 million Americans in the path for severe weather
-
Now Playing: VP Kamala Harris taking the lead on immigration
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Boulder shooting suspect due in court
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 one year later: Remembering an NYC hospital's darkest moments
-
Now Playing: Eyewear company owners who broke barriers get surprise investment
-
Now Playing: This nurse is dancing her way into patients’ hearts
-
Now Playing: Video shows maskless woman using racial slur against Black bakery employee
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ investigates mystery behind products sold on social media ads
-
Now Playing: Jay Leno apologizes for past anti-Asian jokes
-
Now Playing: British woman vanishes during trip to US Virgin Islands