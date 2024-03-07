Preview of Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is expected to focus on the economy, eliminating student debt, increased taxes for corporations and billionaires, as well as plans for continued rebound from COVID-19 pandemic.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live