Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision

More
Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination; Celebrating LGBT Supreme Court decision around the nation
40:52 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"40:52","description":"Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination; Celebrating LGBT Supreme Court decision around the nation","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71312398","title":"Pride on ABC News Live: The Landmark Decision","url":"/US/video/pride-abc-news-live-landmark-decision-71312398"}