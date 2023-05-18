Prince Harry and Meghan claim 'near catastrophic car chase'

ABC News' Trevor Ault discusses the fallout after a spokesperson described a "relentless pursuit by highly aggressive" paparazzi.

May 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live