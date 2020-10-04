Printing protective equipment in the basement

More
From Louisiana to Montana, grassroots army makes face shields with 3D printers to address coronavirus shortages.
5:46 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Printing protective equipment in the basement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:46","description":"From Louisiana to Montana, grassroots army makes face shields with 3D printers to address coronavirus shortages.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70074554","title":"Printing protective equipment in the basement","url":"/US/video/printing-protective-equipment-basement-70074554"}