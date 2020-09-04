Prison disturbance may have been triggered by COVID-19 outbreak

Officials believe an incident near Seattle was triggered after six inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
0:09 | 04/09/20

Prison disturbance may have been triggered by COVID-19 outbreak
A corona virus outbreak may have triggered a pretty prison disturbance near Seattle officials believe that was triggered. After six inmates tested positive no injuries were reported.

