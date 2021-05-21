Proposed legislation seeks to make police use of force a 'last resort' in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James proposed new legislation Friday to make officer use of force a last resort and establish criminal penalties.
0:50 | 05/21/21

Transcript for Proposed legislation seeks to make police use of force a 'last resort' in New York
York attorney general petitioned James proposing new legislation she is calling the police accountability act it calls for sweeping changes to the State's police use of force loss. This is not going to change their split second decision. Officers must make there are reasonable protections that officer needing need in situations like those. And that my friends should not change and will not change. The New York attorney general says the bill would require police officers to try nonlethal alternatives before using force. It would also establish criminal penalties in cases when grossly excessive force is used on civilians. Tonight the PBI released a statement saying this sweeping proposal. Would make an impossible for police offices to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

