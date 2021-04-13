Transcript for Prosecution expected to rest its case today in the trial of Derek Chauvin

Announced Phares joins me live now from Minneapolis Alex yesterday the judge denied the defense's request to sequester. The jury now could change of protests in the Minneapolis area grow in response to Dante right shooting. But Diane right now we don't expect him back to change for that duration of the trial now Erik Nelson has tried this defense attorney has tried this on more than one occasion to how the jury sequestered he actually brought it up before jury selection. But the judge essentially saying you know -- this a jury we went through the process of selecting them they've agreed to abide by jury instructions there's no indication right now that they are not doing that so he doesn't want to sequester them during testimony now. The judge did however tell jurors that they should. Pack a bag and be ready because they will be sequestered once deliberations begin and we expect that'll be sometime next week Diane closing arguments are set. For Monday Diane Alex present Minneapolis thanks for that.

