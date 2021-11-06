Prosecutors call for innocent man’s release, but existing law prevents it

Kevin Strickland, imprisoned for 43 years for a crime the admitted killers and the key witness say he didn’t commit, has maintained his innocence since he was 18.
14:08 | 06/11/21

