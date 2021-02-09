Prosecutors claim R. Kelly used his title to run ‘criminal enterprise’

ABC News’ Kenneth Moton speaks with legal analyst Brian Buckmire about the shocking new allegations in the R. Kelly trial.
6:03 | 09/02/21

